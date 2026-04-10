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Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE and others set to perform in California

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 19:04 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 19:04 IST
Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE and others set to perform in California

Coachella 2026 star-studded line-up Photograph: (X)

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This year's Coachella will see renowned celebrities including Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber, among others. Read more to know when and where the event will take place. 

One of the most-anticipated events is this year's Coachella, which is a music and arts festival that will take place in California. It is the 25th edition of the festival, which will see artists including Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter taking over the stage for live performances. Let's delve in to know who other artists will be joining.

Lineup of Coachella 2026

The lineup for the 2026 edition of Coachella was announced last year in September. The headlines confirmed Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G (noted as the first Latina artist to headline the festival), and Anyma (debuting his new project Æden).

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First-time performers include the girl groups KATSEYE and Bini – becoming the first Filipino groups to perform at Coachella. Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize will perform as one act, called Nine Inch Noize, acting as an extended version of the third act from the Peel It Back Tour. English artist FKA Twigs, who was unable to participate in the 2025 festival, is set to perform.

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For the unversed, the festival will run over for two weekends: April 10-April 12 and April 17-April 19, 2026, with 4K livestreams available on YouTube and the official Coachella app.

All about Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, sometimes referred to as the "Coachella Festival" or simply "Coachella", is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, United States.

It was co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999 and is organised by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents. The event features musical artists from many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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