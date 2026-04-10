/Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE and others set to perform in California

One of the most-anticipated events is this year's Coachella, which is a music and arts festival that will take place in California. It is the 25th edition of the festival, which will see artists including Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter taking over the stage for live performances. Let's delve in to know who other artists will be joining.

Lineup of Coachella 2026

The lineup for the 2026 edition of Coachella was announced last year in September. The headlines confirmed Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G (noted as the first Latina artist to headline the festival), and Anyma (debuting his new project Æden).

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First-time performers include the girl groups KATSEYE and Bini – becoming the first Filipino groups to perform at Coachella. Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize will perform as one act, called Nine Inch Noize, acting as an extended version of the third act from the Peel It Back Tour. English artist FKA Twigs, who was unable to participate in the 2025 festival, is set to perform.

For the unversed, the festival will run over for two weekends: April 10-April 12 and April 17-April 19, 2026, with 4K livestreams available on YouTube and the official Coachella app.

All about Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, sometimes referred to as the "Coachella Festival" or simply "Coachella", is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, United States.