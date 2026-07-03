/BTS named 'Guests of Honor' by Argentina's La Plata ahead of October concert

South Korean boy group BTS have added another milestone to their global journey even before setting foot in Argentina. The global sensation has reportedly been declared "Guests of Honor" by the La Plata City Council ahead of their much-awaited concerts in October. This comes amid the ongoing Arirang world tour.

BTS – Ahead of concerts approved as Guests of honor in Argentina

The La Plata City Council unanimously approved the resolution recognising BTS as "Guests of Honor" ahead of the group's three scheduled concerts at the Estadio Único on October 21, 23 and 24, as per the report of The Korea Herald. The proposal was initiated by the local fan community, BTS La Plata Oficial, which campaigned for months to secure the honour.

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Reportedly, the documents submitted to the council’s Culture Committee, the recognition extends beyond BTS’ music and includes the group’s role in encouraging interest in Korean language and culture among local youth as well as charitable initiatives carried out by local Army fans.

The recognition comes ahead of BTS’ three scheduled concerts at Estadio Unico de La Plata on Oct. 21, 23 and 24. The engagement was originally announced as two shows, but a third date was added following overwhelming demand.

All about BTS' concerts in Argentina

BTS will perform in Argentina on October 23 and 24, 2026. These concerts are part of their "ARIRANG" World Tour in Latin America and will take place at the Estadio Único de La Plata. The La Plata City Council has already officially named the group "Guests of Honor" ahead of these highly anticipated shows.