Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took part in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s Parliament march. While actively participating in the protest, she reportedly fell ill.

Azmi had volunteered for the protest, which is against the NEET paper leak and demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. She has been raising her voice for days ever since Sonam Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike, but on Monday, she stepped out and chose to be part of the protest on the ground.

While there has been no comment released by the actress yet, a video shared by the Instagram handle Tubelight shows the actress being escorted by a group of people inside the building. She reportedly felt dizzy while taking part in the protest on a humid day.

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Azmi’s health deteriorated while she was out on the roads of the city. However, she received help from fellow protesters, who helped her get inside a building and rest in a security guard’s room, where she was given medical attention.

In the video, a girl was seen fanning the actress with a hand fan as students and protesters asked the guard to open the gate and let the veteran actor rest.

Also read: Delhi Police says over 118 personnel injured during Parliament march chaos

Shabana Azmi shares video from truck

On July 19, Azmi visited Jantar Mantar, where the protest was held. On July 20, she took part in the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march and was actively sharing photos and videos from the site. Azmi, along with the actor Prakash Raj and NCP’s Anish Gawande, was in the truck as they, along with other protestors, took part in the protest.

Sharing a video of her sitting in a truck, the actress is seen reciting Kaifi Azmi's verse, ‘’Alan e Haq mein khatra e daar o rasan tto hai lekin sawaal ye hai ke daar o rasan ke baad ?''

Sharing the video on her Instagram, she wrote,''Declaring the truth invites the threat of the scaffold and the rope. Yet the real question is: what lies beyond the scaffold and the rope?”

‘’The couplet reflects on the cost of speaking the truth. It acknowledges that standing for truth may lead to persecution or even death (“the gallows and the noose”), but then asks a deeper question: What happens after that? Depending on interpretation, it can suggest that truth outlives oppression, that martyrdom is not the end, or that those who wield punishment cannot ultimately silence the truth.''

Azmi also shared a photo of herself and actor Prakash Raj as they both sat in a truck