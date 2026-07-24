/Ranbir Kapoor opens up about self-doubt and fear while portraying Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming mythological saga, Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. As anticipation for the grand-scale drama continues to soar, the actor opened up about the immense responsibility that comes with stepping into the role of Lord Rama. Reflecting on his journey, Kapoor admitted that he often grappled with self-doubt and fear.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing the role of Lord Rama

While the makers of the film have postponed the official trailer, the spotlight has shifted to Ranbir Kapoor, who recently spoke about the major responsibility that has come onto his shoulders by following in the footsteps of Lord Rama.

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During a panel for Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, the Animal actor was asked about his feelings while portraying the deity, Lord Rama. He replied, “I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much fear, so much doubt. 'Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?' But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility. The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious."

He further added, "Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4,000 years. He is somebody who embodies the triumph of the human spirit in times of adversity. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting."

Talking about how the role made him understand the depth and a lot of faith he had to bring to the character, Kapoor stated, "Very early on, I understood that it just requires a lot of faith, a lot of belief, a lot of truthfulness, and noble intentions. Our entire cast and crew had one noble intention, and that is to tell the story as authentically as we can."

Ramayana trailer postponed

After building immense excitement and curiosity among fans for the official trailer of the much-anticipated saga Ramayana, the makers have decided to hold off its release. On Friday, hours before the scheduled trailer launch at 8 AM, producer Namit Malhotra made the announcement, which read, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date. “In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special, as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm."

Yash praises Ranbir Kapoor

Joining the panel, Toxic star Yash praised his co-star’s performance, stating that portraying Lord Rama is an immense responsibility. He promised that the world will witness a beautiful portrayal of the iconic deity, saying, "I think that’s the most important thing I would like to add. Nobody in this world can come and say, ‘I have the virtue to play Lord Rama.’ That’s how we see it. Just the fact that he says, ‘I can’t do it,’ speaks volumes.”

He further shared how fabulous Ranbir Kapoor is as an actor. "He’s a fabulous actor. I’m telling you guys, it’s not easy to play Lord Rama, and the way he has really worked for it… Huge respect to him because he’s a fantastic actor. A big actor. You guys will witness a beautiful Rama, with great intent and great sacrifice. He has done this with complete dedication. I should really be telling you guys that,” Yash further added.



About Ramayana

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated epic action dramas, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Planned as a massive two-part saga, the first film is slated for a theatrical release on November 8, 2026, during Diwali.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, and many more also star in key roles.