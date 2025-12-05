'Batman, Superman, Joker': 8 male superheroes Netflix might own after the Warner Bros takeover

While the deal is yet to be closed with no specific content strategy has been confirmed, Warner Bros.’ existing library includes some of the most influential male-led superhero films ever made. These titles and character could, in principle, become available for Netflix to utilise. However, it entirely depends on future internal decisions, licensing arrangements and regulatory processes. Here's a factual look at some of the major Warner Bros. male superheros that Netflix could potentially gain access to if the acquisition proceeds and relevant rights are aligned.