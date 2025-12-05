'Batman, Superman, Joker': 8 male superheroes Netflix might own after the Warner Bros takeover

Here's a factual look at some of the major Warner Bros. male superheros that Netflix could potentially gain access to if the acquisition proceeds and relevant rights are aligned.
Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) confirmed they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its legendary film and television studios, HBO and HBO Max. The transaction which is valued at $82.7 billion in enterprise value, if completed following regulatory approvals and the planned 2026 separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, would bring Netflix’s global streaming infrastructure together with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy in filmmaking.
While the deal is yet to be closed with no specific content strategy has been confirmed, Warner Bros.’ existing library includes some of the most influential male-led superhero films ever made. These titles and character could, in principle, become available for Netflix to utilise. However, it entirely depends on future internal decisions, licensing arrangements and regulatory processes. Here's a factual look at some of the major Warner Bros. male superheros that Netflix could potentially gain access to if the acquisition proceeds and relevant rights are aligned.
The foundational superhero and global icon, Superman is among the most valuable characters in entertainment history. Netflix would control WB’s existing films and future on-screen adaptations.
From Christopher Nolan’s trilogy to animated classics, Batman is one of Warner Bros.’ crown jewels. An alter ego of billionaire Bruce Wayne, who is a detective that uses his peak human skills, intellect, and high-tech gadgets to fight crime in Gotham City, Batman, is known for his grim nature. Netflix would gain stewardship of his cinematic and television portrayals.
Although it is not a traditional superhero, rather one of popular culture’s most famous villains, Joker continues to remain a fan favourite. Netflix may oversee the Joker film universe and any future adaptations tied to Warner Bros.’ control.
Flash is a core Justice League member with significant crossover potential across animation, film and streaming. The central character is Barry Allen, a forensic scientist who gains super-speed after a particle accelerator accident, becoming the hero The Flash to fight crime in Central City.
The superhero, Arthur Curry is a half-human, half-Atlantean heir of Atlantis, who must take his rightful place as the king and prevent a large-scale conflict from breaking out between the underwater kingdom and the surface world.
Shazam is a DC Comics superhero, brought to life by Warner Bros. (and New Line Cinema), about a teen foster kid, Billy Batson, who shouts "SHAZAM!" to transform into a powerful adult superhero with godlike abilities like super strength, flight, and lightning control
Based on the character Hal Jordan, this is the story of an irresponsible test pilot who becomes an intergalactic hero after discovering a powerful ring left behind by the dying alien Abin Sur. Chosen to join the Green Lantern Corps, Hal wields a ring that also channels pure willpower into green energy constructs.
Although not the hero, but a villan, Lex Luthor is Superman’s defining nemesis, he is a brilliant, power-hungry industrialist whose ego and ambition drive his obsession with proving humanity doesn’t need Superman.