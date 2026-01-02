/D4vd case: Has the singer been dropped by a major game franchise? Here's what we know

Singer D4vd has been grabbing headlines ever since his name was involved in the death investigation of a teen named Celeste Rivas. After months of investigation, the singer recently has been identified as a suspect. In the midst of this, one of his songs has been pulled off from a major video game franchise. Let's delve into know more about it.

Has D4vd really been removed from a major game franchise?

According to a TMZ report, the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack, which had dropped in August last year, it featured D4vd's song 'What Are You Waiting For', which has reportedly been scrubbed from the game's tracklist. So far, no official explanation has been given.

Moreover, this is not the only dropout. Previously, the fallout reportedly happened when Crocs and Hollister removed the singer from an ad campaign. As said to Footwear News, "We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues."

What is the latest happening in D4vd case?

According to a TMZ report, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, who is overlooking the case, reportedly exited the grand jury room and confronted attorney Evan Jenness in the hallway of the courthouse.

Jennese, who represents the witness, and Robert Morgenroth, D4vd's music manager, who had previously testified in connection to the death investigation. Moreover, Silverman informed Jenness that she would request a judge to issue a “body attachment”, which is a legal order to detain and force a witness to testify. The witness, whose identity remains undisclosed, had not shown up.