/Noah Schnapp on Stranger Things' Will Byers' 'woke' scene: 'It's not some big speech...'

Sci-fi thriller show Stranger Things bid its goodbye with its fifth installment on New Year's Eve. Fans paid their tribute by sharing several clips, memes and memories from previous seasons of the series. The show, which began in 2016, had always managed to create buzz, be it for the theories or the controversies. Recently, many were not impressed with Will Byers' coming-out scene in season 5, and now Noah Schnapp, who had played the role, has responded to it. Let's delve into knowing more.

What did Noah Schnapp say about Will Byers' 'woke' scene?

As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Schnapp reflected on Will Byers' journey and said,

'It's been there from season one." He added, "It's not some big speech or over-the-top moment. It's very real, very grounded, exactly how something like that would happen in real life."

"I read it alone and just cried, and I was like, 'It's perfect.' "I felt like, 'Ok, I can do this", Noah said. For the unversed, In volume 2, Chapter 7, titled 'The Bridge', showcased the particular scene, and many felt the declaration of the sexuality in between the fight was irrelevant. Moreover, Elon Musk too found it unnecessary and forced on audiences.

Stranger Things season 5 finale review

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, "The graph of volume 3 went from high to a sombre tone. Thankfully, it doesn't come with any dull moments, especially in the first hour. Until Vecna is killed, the whole sequence of the giant Mind Flayer and the gang fighting was a treat to watch. The scene that has Vecna being killed and how Joyce (Winona Ryder) takes her years-long fear as a mother out as she brutally hits his head with a flashback of scenes was well-crafted."

"However, things felt a little rushed, and the battle was not that wild-wild. But it could have been made longer, eliminating the part of the graduation ceremony. The end of Netflix’s blockbuster series marks the end of an era, and it's understandable why the Duffer Brothers provided the closer that surely didn't leave a lasting impression but a sense of satisfaction. Understand the emotions of fans who have grown with the cast of the show as well, and they ensured that all their characters are alive and happy."

All about Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 5 was released on the streaming giant Netflix. The season consists of eight episodes released in three volumes. The first volume premiered on November 26 and in India on November 27. The second volume was released in India on December 26 at 6:30 am, while the finale was released on New Year's Eve.

Set in the 1980s, the series revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven, opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show reportedly drew inspiration from Cold War-era experiments and conspiracy theories involving secret government programmes.