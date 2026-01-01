/Jai Hanuman: Teja Sajja's team dismisses exit rumours, say 'completely false'

Teja Sajja rose to prominence after starring in the 2024 hit film HanuMan. However, the actor is creating a lot of buzz after rumours of him walking out of the film's sequel started doing the rounds on social media. However, his team has now put all rumours to rest and issued an official statement in regard to this.

What did Teja Sajja's team say about the exiting Jai Hanuman?

In a statement shared online, the team said, “All speculations regarding Teja Sajja’s upcoming films, including Jai Hanuman, are completely false. Everything remains exactly as it was before. There are absolutely no changes, and these rumours are baseless and untrue. Requesting everyone to refrain from spreading such misinformation.

The rumours of him exiting come due to reports of limited screens and creative differences; the actor has pushed himself away from the Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe. For the unversed, in October 2024, it was announced that Kantara: Chapter 1 actor Rishab Shetty will be playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman. However, the shooting of the film is yet to begin, and more details are yet to be announced officially.

All about Hanu-Man and its sequel

Jai Hanuman is the sequel to HanuMan, which will star Rishab Shetty in the titular role. The project is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar and is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

For the unversed, HanuMan is written and directed by Prasanth Verma and produced by K. Niranjan Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment. It stars Teja Sajja in the titular role alongside Amritha Aiyer, Vennela Kishore Raj Deepak Shetty and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, Hanu-Man is the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.