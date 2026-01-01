/'Couple goals since forever': Netizens react as Nick Jonas grooves to Priyanka Chopra's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge | Watch

American singer Nick Jonas' love for Hindi and Punjabi songs has grown with each day. This definitely convinced everyone that he has a desi heart. Nick Jonas gave a treat to his fans when he and his brothers were seen dancing to the iconic Bollywood track Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar.

Viral clip of Jonas Brothers grooving to Priyanka Chopra's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Taking to the Instagram handle, Nick Jonas shared a video in which he is seen dancing to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The song features Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Along with the video, the caption read, "Another show means another night educating the guys on some of my favourite Hindi hype songs #mujhseshadikaroge."

Priyanka Chopra too reacted to the clip along with the fans. One user wrote, "Couple goals since forever." Another user wrote, "I admit, Nick, I got the bug also since I learnt about Punjabi music and Hindi music." Another user made a fun and quirky comment: "If only everyone knew what the song was asking, there would be a line-up outside your door of women and some men." "Okay, jiju! But do you know already married the girl who was in this frame? @priyankachopra", wrote the third user.

Nick Jonas' love for Bollywood music

Recently, the singer has been sharing several videos of him having a gala time while grooving to the Bollywood music. Previously, he and his members of the band The Jonas Brothers were dancing to the hit song Shararat from the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. The caption of the video read, "New pre-show hype song unlocked. The song is crooned by Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Singh and Shashwat Sacheva. But it featured Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza in the film.

He had also shared his love for the song ‘Aavan Jaavan’ track from the film War 2. The film features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.