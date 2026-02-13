/D4vd case: Singer's family summoned to testify in Celeste Rivas' death investigation? Here's what we know

For the American singer and songwriter D4vd, life has come to a standstill ever since his name has emerged in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her body was found in a highly decomposed state inside the Tesla car, registered under the name of the singer. Several twists and turns have taken place post the investigation. In the latest update, the family of D4vd has been reportedly summoned to testify.

Is David's family to appear in court to testify?

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in the Celeste Rivas murder case, D4vd's father

Dawud Burke, his mother Colleen, and his brother Caleb have reportedly been summoned to testify. The report suggests that summoning them to testify in California violates their due process rights.

The report suggests that Dawud, Colleen, and Caleb Burke, who all live in Texas, claim they were denied due process because they were given redacted versions of the affidavits used to support a lower Texas court's order summoning them to be witnesses in a California grand jury proceeding.

In addition, D4vd's family contends that because the affidavits were redacted, they had no info on why they would be considered material witnesses in the case, and they didn't have the opportunity to challenge the trial court's determination that they are, in fact, material witnesses.

D4vd's friend Neo jailed?

An earlier report from TMZ stated that Neo Langston was arrested in Montana on an out-of-state warrant after he allegedly failed to appear in court as a witness. Reportedly, Neo has already been transferred to Los Angeles, according to multiple law enforcement sources in Montana. A representative for Lewis and Clark County Jail, where Neo is locked up, tells TMZ that there was an out-of-jurisdiction warrant from Los Angeles for failure to appear as a witness. He's currently held without bond.