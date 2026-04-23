/Celeste Rivas Hernandez's autopsy confirms ‘penetrating injuries’ as singer d4vd pleads not guilty

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 14-year-old girl who was found dead in the front trunk of of d4vd’s Tesla a few months ago, died of “multiple penetrating injuries,” according to an autopsy report released Wednesday. Singer d4vd has been charged with killing and dismembering Celeste.

Her autopsy report sheds more light on the death months after Celeste was discovered in the front trunk of d4vd’s Tesla last September in Los Angeles. The vehicle had apparently been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and was towed to a police impound lot, where an employee noticed a foul smell coming from the trunk and alerted authorities.

The details of Celeste's death remained hidden as authorities convened a grand jury and shielded investigate finding from the public.

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Details of how Celeste died and who was under investigation remained hidden as authorities convened a grand jury and shielded investigative findings from the public.

Celeste was reported missing in 2024

Family and friends of Celeset had reported her missing at the beginning of 2024. She and d4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, appeared together in a Twitch livestream that January, and between then and March 2024, he was photographed getting out of a black Tesla near the seventh grader’s home. Celeste was also photographed backstage at one of his Los Angeles shows in June 2024. She was last seen alive going to d4vd’s home in April 2025.

D4vd pleads not guilty

The singer was arrested only last week, months after Celeste’s dismembered body was found in his car. The singer pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old and mutilating human remains.

Prosecutors allege he had a sexual relationship with Celeste and killed her “when she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career,” according to LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

It is still unclear exactly when Celeste died; however, the report’s release comes months after the autopsy that ruled her death a homicide last December was ordered sealed at the request of law enforcement.

What does the autopsy reveal?

According to the report, Celeste’s remains were in a zippered body bag and she had two wounds that “may represent sharp force injuries” – one to her chest and another to her abdomen, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office. Additional skin abrasions are noted, though the medical examiner could not determine the causes because of the severe decomposition of the body.

Her arms and legs had been dismembered, and multiple blue plastic fragments were “embedded in the cut surfaces,” and submitted into evidence, the report details. Two fingers had also been removed from her left hand.

A tattoo reading “Shhh….” was documented on the inside of her right index finger, according to the medical examiner’s report, similar to the tattoo d4vd has on his finger.

Alcohol was also detected in her system, though the medical examiner notes it’s unclear whether it’s present because of ingestion or decomposition.