/Warner Bros. hints Paramount’s new offer may be 'superior' over Netflix takeover deal

The high-stakes bidding battle for one of Hollywood’s biggest studios has intensified as Warner Bros. Discovery has hinted that a revised takeover bid from Paramount may surpass the current agreement with Netflix.

Paramount's new offer

As per reports, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement, said that Paramount has made a new proposal of $31 per share, which was $30 in December. The earlier bid was announced shortly after Warner made a deal with Netflix to sell its studio and streaming business for $27.75 per share.

Although Warner's board has not made a final decision on whether Paramount's new proposal is indeed an improvement, the company recognized that the updated offer "could reasonably be expected to lead to" a more favorable bid according to its current contract with Netflix.

Pressure on Netflix

In addition to the higher price, Paramount has reportedly enhanced the financial guarantees associated with obtaining regulatory approval. The company has increased its termination fee to $7 billion and has expedited a previously stated “ticking fee,” committing to pay shareholders 25 cents per share if the agreement does not finalize by the end of September.

If Warner decides that Paramount’s proposal is better, Netflix will have four business days to either match or revise its offer.

Netflix has not commented on the situation yet, while Paramount acknowledged that it had submitted the revised offer earlier.

Acquisition strategies

Both bidders have different plans. While Paramount is looking forward to taking over Warner in its entirety, including CNN and Discovery networks, Netflix has offered to acquire Warner’s studios, content library, and streaming platform, including HBO Max.

A complete acquisition would place major franchises such as Harry Potter in new hands.