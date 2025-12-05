/Warner Bros takeover: Will 'Barbie' also become a Netflix property? Here's what we know

The answer is far more complex than a simple yes or no. Below is a clear breakdown of what the official announcement says, what the transaction covers, and what it does not include, especially regarding Barbie.
Netflix’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. has become one of the most talked-about developments in global entertainment, and naturally, it has sparked questions about which franchises could fall under Netflix’s umbrella if the deal closes. One of the biggest is Barbie. But the answer is far more complex than a simple yes or no. Below is a clear breakdown of what the official announcement says, what the transaction covers, and what it does not include, especially regarding Barbie.
According to the official joint announcement, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery have entered into a definitive agreement. Under this agreement Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO and HBO Max. The cash-and-stock deal values WBD at approximately $82.7 billion and is expected to close after WBD completes the previously announced separation of its Global Networks division into a new public company. This transaction however, remains subject to regulatory approvals, shareholder approval and other customary conditions.
If completed, the planned acquisition would bring Warner Bros.’ vast library of movies and shows and franchises to Netflix, including long-established series, films and key studio operations. Netflix states it intends to maintain Warner Bros.’ current operations, including theatrical releases, and build on the studio’s existing strengths. The agreement also notes that HBO and HBO Max programming would be added to Netflix’s offering as part of the combined libraries, again, contingent on the successful close of the transaction.
Barbie, unlike DC characters or Warner-created IP, is not owned by Warner Bros. The character and brand remain the intellectual property of Mattel. For the 2023 film starring Margot Robbie, Mattel licensed film production rights to Warner Bros. That licence structure does not change simply because Warner Bros. is part of an acquisition. Therefore, even if Netflix completes the purchase of Warner Bros., Barbie’s rights are still expected to sit with Mattel. Any Barbie film or series releasing in future would depend on Mattel’s licensing decisions, not the merger itself.
If the acquisition between the two bodies closes, Netflix could gain access to Warner Bros.’ century-long catalogue, DC properties, HBO titles, and major franchises referenced in the official release, but only those owned by Warner Bros. or its subsidiaries. Third-party IP, such as the Barbie, remains outside the scope of guaranteed ownership or control of Netflix.
The Barbie film’s global success has raised interest in which platform might host future Barbie-related projects. However, because the underlying rights sit with Mattel, the acquisition does not automatically shift Barbie into Netflix’s portfolio. Any such inclusion would still require separate licensing agreements.
For now, the deal is not completed. The agreement outlines the intent and structure, but the acquisition can only move forward once all regulatory and shareholder approvals are completed and WBD’s corporate separation process concludes. Until then, no content migration or rights transfer, including anything related to Barbie, is guaranteed.