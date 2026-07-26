/Ryan Coogler announces Black Panther 3, casts David Jonsson as T'Challa's son

Ryan Coogler is returning with one of his most acclaimed and widely praised action sci-fi franchises, Black Panther, with the third instalment now officially on the way. At San Diego Comic-Con, the acclaimed filmmaker confirmed that a third film of the 2018 blockbuster series is in development. Along with the massive announcement, Coogler also surprised fans by revealing that Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson is set to join the highly anticipated Marvel project. The news has already generated buzz among fans who are eager to see the next chapter of Wakanda's story on the big screen.

Ryan Coogler announces Black Panther 3

Returning with cast members Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, Ryan Coogler announced at San Diego Comic-Con that he is gearing up for his next Marvel project, Black Panther 3. The grand-scale saga is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 15, 2028. He further revealed that David Jonsson will play T'Challa's son in the new film.

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While introducing Jonsson, Coogler shared further details about the character the actor will see him into. "The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film. And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up; he comes of age," he said.

Speaking out of gratitude, David Jonsson told the audience, "I want to say thank you so much. Thank you, Ryan. Thank you, Kevin. Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and the privilege and the blessing to join. I don’t want to say too much so the screen can do the talking. But believe me, the honour is entirely mine."

Marvel Studios confirms the news

Taking it to X, Marvel Studios sent waves of excitement through fans by confirming the news, writing, “Ryan Coogler returns to Marvel Studios to direct Black Panther 3, only in theatres December 15, 2028.”

Another post introduced the film's new lead. It read, "David Jonsson is your new Black Panther. Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, arrives in theatres December 15, 2028."

About David Jonsson

David Jonsson is an acclaimed English actor known for his roles in multiple projects such as Industry, Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus, and The Long Walk. In 2025, the actor also won the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star Award.

About Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler is one of the most celebrated American filmmakers and screenwriters. He has carved his niche in the film industry by delivering major blockbusters with deep social commentary on Black identity. A few of his massive hits include Black Panther, Creed, and Sinners, which have helped him make history and earn prestigious honours such as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and several other major accolades.