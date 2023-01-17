'Black Panther Wakanda Forever', 'Ant-Man 3' to release in China on these dates

It appears China has lifted its undeclared ban on Marvel superhero movies as 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' have both secured release dates, as per The Hollywood Reporter. It has been three and a half years since any Marvel movie was released by Disney in the country, and since the country has often been a huge market, this should come as good news for the House of Mouse. While 'Wakanda Forever; will be released on February 7, 'Quantumania' will hit Chinese theatres on February 17, which is the same day on which the film will release in most of the world.

'Wakanda Forever' continued the story of the Wakandans, who are recovering from the death of their king and protector T'Challa. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett featured in the cast.

Wion's review of 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' was mixed. A part of the review read, "For the most part, 'Wakanda Forever' is watchable. Mostly, despite its run time that proves punishing in the end, it is okayish fun and carries a decent enough pace that you do not really care about its flaws. Shuri's arc is easily the best part of the film. Her story is saturated in the central themes of the film — grief and healing. Wright, who has landed herself in controversy over her anti-vaccination views, is more than up to the task. She is, in fact, superlative here, only slightly eclipsed by Basset, who absolutely steals the show in a relatively minor role."

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' serves as the introduction of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors played a gentler, alt-universe version of the character called He Who Remains in the finale of 'Loki' season 1. But this is the first time we will be witness to the Big Bad who will also face the Avengers in 'Avengers: Kang Dynasty', the fifth film in the 'Avengers' franchise. In 'Quantumania', Kang pretends to get Ant-Man or Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) his lost time back. If you don't remember, Scott was stuck in the Quantum Realm for five years duration when Thanos had killed off half the universe.