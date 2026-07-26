/Pradhan offered to resign on the first day of protests, reveals senior BJP leader

Former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had offered to tender his resignation on the very first day of the student agitation, revealed senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya after Pradhan quit as protests intensified over the NEET paper leak. Vijayvargiya, a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, said he had known Pradhan since their student politics days and asserted that he deserves praise for his honesty and dedication.

“On the very first day of the movement, he told the party chief, ‘If you feel that I should resign, I would.’ The party chief refused. But when circumstances became such that the party decided he should resign, he did so in a split second,” Vijayvargiya told reporters in Indore.

This is the hallmark of a good party worker, he pointed out.

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Pradhan had carried out every responsibility entrusted to him with honesty and dedication,Vijayvargiya added.

‘Foiled designs of ‘foreign forces’ that want to destabilise India’

Vijayvargiya further said that Pradhan’s resignation has foiled the designs of “foreign forces” that wanted to destabilise India by spreading violence, as had happened in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“I congratulate him for what he has done,” he added.

The Madhya Pradesh minister also slammed the opposition for trying to weaponise the CJP protests.

“After the West Bengal assembly election, the Opposition was completely demoralised and saw a ray of hope in the CJP protests,” he said.

“The students launched the agitation, and the Congress merely stood behind them,” he added.

Vijayvargiya also condemned the Congress for celebrating Pradhan’s resignation, saying the party was taking credit for a movement it did not lead. Vijayvargiya used a Hindi proverb and said the Opposition was “beating drums over the birth of a child in a neighbour’s house”.

Pradhan resigned as Union education minister on Saturday as protests over the NEET paper leak controversy kept intensifying and spreading across the country, and the Centre accepted the principal demand of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was leading the agitation.

Pradhan further said that his decision to give up the post was rooted in his resolve to prevent “anti-national forces” from exploiting the protests.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi took additional charge as the Union Education Minister on Sunday (July 26) after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Joshi was appointed to the post of the Ministry of Education on Saturday after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers.

Joshi already holds charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.