/Pralhad Joshi takes charge as new education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Newly appointed Union Minister Prahlad Joshi took charge as the Union Education Minister on Sunday (July 26) after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. This comes weeks after the widespread protests led by students across the nation over the NEET paper leak. Joshi was appointed to the post of the Ministry of Education on Saturday after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers.



The resignation of Pradhan was accepted with immediate effect, and Prahlad Joshi will continue to hold the existing portfolio along with the in-charge of the Education Ministry. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," an official release by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

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Anti-national forces

Pralhad Joshi, a Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, currently holds charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. He previously served as Minister for Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs.



This development follows Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation announcement, in which he stated he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students' interests in mind, aiming to prevent the ongoing protests over exam irregularities from being exploited by "anti-national forces." His exit comes after weeks of nationwide demonstrations over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, with students calling for increased transparency, accountability, and systemic reforms.