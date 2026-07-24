/‘China in illegal occupation of Indian territory’: MEA rejects Beijing’s claim on sovereignty

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) affirmed on Friday that India does not violate China’s sovereignty in any manner, while questioning Beijing’s claims over Indian territory.

At a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said China has been in illegal occupation of parts of Indian territory in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963 and added that it is India and not China that has been raising issues related to sovereignty.

“EAM said that when it comes to sovereignty issues, it is actually India that should be and is raising them. India does not violate China’s sovereignty in any manner and has been consistent,” Jaiswal said.

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Beijing claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that India’s positions on issues concerning Taiwan and Xizang (Tibet) have not changed and that India respects China’s sovereignty.

Jaishankar and Wang had met in Manila on July 22 on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia foreign ministers meeting.

Objects to Chinese projects in J&K

Jaiswal further said that China continues to illegally occupy Indian territories despite acknowledging India’s rights over those regions. He also objected to Chinese projects in territories in Jammu & Kashmir.

“But China is in illegal occupation of Indian territory in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963, where India’s right is officially acknowledged even by China. Also, there are Chinese projects on territories in Jammu and Kashmir that belong to India, and we object to that,” Jaiswal said.

Rejects Pakistani media reports of ‘deliberate’ flooding

The MEA also rejected alleged Pakistani media reports claiming that flooding was deliberately caused in Pakistan. The MEA spokesperson called the claims “baseless” and said that the excess water flow in Chenab was the result of heavy rainfall, not any deliberate action by India.

Jaiswal said the recent increase in the flow of the Chenab River was a direct consequence of heavy monsoon rainfall in Jammu and adjoining catchment areas between July 20 and 23.

“We have seen Pakistani media reports alleging that India is deliberately causing flooding in Pakistan and such allegations are baseless and contrary to the facts. The recent increase in flows in the River Chenab is a direct consequence of intense monsoon rainfall over Jammu and adjoining catchment areas during 20–23 July 2026,” Jaiswal said in the media briefing.

Jaiswal added that Pakistan had itself earlier attributed the high water levels in the Chenab River to heavy rainfall over the upper catchment.

“Significantly, Pakistan’s own Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore, in its Flood Advisory issued on 22 July 2026 (1718 PST), attributed the high flood levels in the River Chenab to heavy rainfall over the upper catchment and stated that high flows at Marala were expected to persist before gradually receding as rainfall over the catchment decreased.”

“The rise in river flows is, therefore, a natural hydrological response to heavy monsoon rainfall and not the result of any deliberate action by India,” he added.