/Trump to attend White House press dinner rescheduled after shooting; Melania to skip

US President Donald Trump will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday (July 24), three months after gunshots forced his evacuation and led organisers to cancel the event. The dinner will take place under heightened security. However, First Lady Melania Trump will not accompany the president to the event.

A White House spokesperson confirmed that Melania has a prior commitment, as per Fox News.

Trump will deliver the speech he could not give in April after gunshots were fired at the Washington Hilton, forcing the cancellation of the black-tie dinner.

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The event has also moved from the Hilton to the Waldorf Astoria, a former Trump hotel. Organisers said the new venue will make the gala much smaller and "more intimate."

Previous gala called off after shooting

Chaos erupted at the White House dinner on April 25, 2026, when gunman Cole Tomas Allen opened fire near a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton. Armed with a shotgun, pistol and knives, the 31-year-old shot a Secret Service officer, whose vest prevented serious injury.

Tactical agents rushed President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance to safety as 2,600 guests scrambled under tables. Officers quickly subdued Allen, who had emailed an anti-government manifesto beforehand.

The dinner was cancelled, and Allen now faces federal attempted assassination charges.

California man Cole Allen, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include attempting to kill the president.

Trump to return after three months

"In April, President Trump promised to finish the job and plan another WHCA Dinner, and today, he will deliver on that promise," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying by AFP.

"We look forward to a great and fun evening celebrating 250 years of American greatness and a free press."

Trump's appearance at the April dinner marked his first attendance at the event during either of his two terms as president. His absence from previous dinners reflected his disdain for the media, which he has called the "enemy of the people."