/Amaal Mallik accuses Tanishk Bagchi of taking credit for songs, raises allegations about treatment of female singers

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has ignited a fresh controversy in the music industry after making serious allegations against fellow composer Tanishk Bagchi. In a strongly worded statement, Mallik accused Bagchi of taking credit for songs that were not entirely his own and also referred to the alleged treatment of female singers, triggering widespread discussion across social media.

Amaal Mallik launches scathing criticism of Tanishk Bagchi over song credits and industry conduct

Taking to his X handle, Amaal Mallik shared a lengthy note calling out Tanishk Bagchi. He wrote, “Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals 10 years too late but I will show the world your aukaad :) You don’t deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please mera 2017-18 ka photos leke articles likhwana bandh kar Lala… Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama chuke ho, but kharach galat jagah kar rahe ho… ”

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He wrote, "Phir mujhe har saal call karke, ya mere manager @mourjo ke saamne mera bhai banne ka dhong kyu karta hai re tu…Such unmanly behaviour, man…Sheesh!” (Dear Mr. Remix & Destroyer of Originals —it’s ten years too late, but I’m going to show the world your true worth :) You don’t even deserve a mention from me after everything that’s happened, so please stop getting articles written using my photos from 2017–18, man... You’ve already made enough money from the label for paid PR, but you’re spending it in the wrong places... And why do you keep calling me every year—or pretending to be my brother in front of my manager, @mourjo? Such unmanly behavior... Sheesh!”)

Amaal Mallik backs YRF, accuses of Tanishk taking credit for Saiyaara

Amaal Mallik accused Tanishk of receiving undeserved credits for the film’s title track. As per him, those who had actually created it did not say anything because of their respect. He wrote, “If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara, and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami’s nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know. They will out of respect not support me, but if they have the guts to stand up, they should release #SaiyaanMere & the world will know who actually made the song and kisne aise hi credit khaya.”

"@yrf is the clearest, most legal and easiest production house to work with, and they won't retaliate because of Mohit Suri's intervention, the same man who got you to delete your petty post. You are composing for the next Yash Raj film, but you have no gratitude for the money and effort spent by them to make your copied song Saiyaara a global anthem... Shame", Amaal wrote.

Amaal Mallik further claimed that several of Tanishk's compositions were copied from existing works. “You're a bloody thief; your originals are also not originals. They are complete copies of Pakistani songs, other composers' stolen songs, folk melody lifts, or just straight copies from even people's YouTube covers,” he wrote. “You copied #Saiyaara from #HumnawaMere, and out of respect, Jubin Nautiyal had to keep quiet as he was part of the same film,” he added. Singer Jubin Nautiyal sang the romantic song “Barbaad” in Saiyaara.

He also accused the composer of using personal heartbreak to gain sympathy and opportunities. "Bhai break up mera bhi hua hai, woh dard dikhaake aur use karke picture mein ghusne ki bheek nahi maangta main, bete (Brother, I’ve been through a breakup too; but I don’t go around begging for a break in the movies by flaunting that pain, son)."

About Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is a prominent Indian music director, composer, and singer. He comes from a notable musical family as the grandson of composer Sardar Malik and son of Daboo Malik. His uncles are Anu Malik and Abu Malik, who are also well-known figures in the Indian music and film industry.

He gained widespread acclaim with "Sooraj Dooba Hain" from Roy and later scored massive hits for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Airlift. He began his music career in 2014 by composing tracks for Salman Khan's film Jai Ho.