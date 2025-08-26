Amaal Malik's brother Armaan reacts to Bigg Boss 19 participation: 'Boarding school samjhke...'

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has begun interestingly with several contestants from different professions in one house. Renowned Bollywood singer Amaal Malik, who is also one of the contestants in the current season, had garnered headlines for his rift with his family. Post this, his brother Amaal Malik recently reacted to his participation in the reality show.

What did Amaal Malik say about brother Amaal's participation in Bigg Boss 19?

On social media platform X, a fan had asked Armaan, "What was your reaction to Amaal doing Bigg Boss?". To this, the singer wrote, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai (But who can explain this to Amaal now? Anyway, consider it a boarding school, have some fun, and come back. Many songs are pending).

Fans too have commented with many curious as to why he even joined the show, when he is currently the popular one. One user wrote, "I don't understand why Amaal is doing Bigg Boss being the top music composer/singer of our country?". Another user wrote, "Even I was shocked when I found out that Amaal was going to the BB house. Ab toh voh chale gaye. Let's see what he is going to do only watching BB for @Amaalmalik".

All about Amaal Malik's rift with his family

Amaal, earlier this year, had shared a long post on social media about his mental health struggle, revealing that he had been diagnosed with clinical depression and had decided to cut off ties with his family. The composer accused his parents, composer-singer-actor Daboo Mallik and Jyoti Malik, of creating a gulf between him and his brother Armaan Malik. Amaal is Bollywood composer Anu Mallik's nephew.

In a 2024 exclusive interview with WION, Amaal had revealed that Salman and Sohail have had a close association with his family for many years.

