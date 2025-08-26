/Bigg Boss 19: Drama erupts in Bigg Boss house! Baseer Ali locks horns with Kunickaa Sadanand, Know why

Salman Khan hosted the show Bigg Boss season 19, which premiered on August 24, and in just two days, the contestants have been in the house, drama and chaos have already begun! The first explosive fight has erupted between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand, and the argument is doing the rounds on social media. Know the reason behind their fight.

Why did Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand fight?

In a video that is going viral on social media, Baseer Ali is seen having an argument with Kunickaa over an egg. When he asked for it, the latter said he could make it for himself. This leads to a heated exchange between the duo when Baseer sternly retorts, "Kunickaa ji maine to apko kabhi kuch bola hi nahi karne ke liye, mere liye specially. I haven't asked you for a glass of water, and I will never ask anything."

Kunickaa interrupts him by saying, "I am not doing any favour, to which Baseer says, "Nobody asked you ki banake do. Kunickaa asks, "Then task mein why you feel bad?" To this, Baseer replied, "Because you are rude."

Netizens react to Baseer and Kunickaa's fight

Many netizens have divided opinions regarding the fight between the duo over the incident. One user wrote, “ One thing is very clear: he will shine throughout the season! He is actually a reality show player! And actually, this is what I want to see in Bigg Boss contestant bon, you are shining, go ahead!”.

Another user wrote, "#BaseerAli created a scripted episode of himself here. Ya #KunickaaSadanand is bossy and irritating, I agree. But in this case, kunicka ney kuch nahi bola. Even she said sorry for Nthg. Phir bhi baseer is making content. Arey #mtv ke duniya se bahar aavo. #BiggBoss19 #JioHotstar".

"Baseer vs Kunickaa. Finally thodi si tu tu mai mai dikha. Chingari lagne lagi hai. Inhe dekh kar Pooja Bhatt aur Abhishek ki yaad aa gayi", wrote the third user.

All about Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand

Baseer Ali is a model and TV personality who is best known for winning Splitsvilla 10 and participating in Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2, where he emerged as a runner-up in both shows. He made his acting debut with Kundali Bhagya as Shaurya Luthra alongside Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, who was later replaced by Adrija Roy. He exited the show in June 2024.

Kunickaa Sadanand is an actress, advocate, producer, and social activist. She is known for her various characters in many Indian films, as a villain and in comic roles. Manju Asrani, wife of well-known comic actor Asrani, gave Kunickaa the first break as an actress in a TV serial. Her second break was a role in the TV serial Adalat, directed by Dheeraj Kumar. Kunickaa began her film career at the age of 28 in a 1988 horror Hindi movie named Kabrastan. She has acted in many negative roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi.