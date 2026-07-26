/Indian Coast Guard rescues 170 people amid floods in Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued 170 people during extensive flood relief operations across South Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu over the past three days. This comes as the region has been battling torrential rain, flooded landscapes, and near-impossible flying conditions.

The rescue operation was led by the Indian Coast Guard Air Station (ICGAS) Daman and started after relentless rainfall prompted widespread flooding from the night of July 22. Coast Guard teams have launched round-the-clock humanitarian help and search-and-rescue operations in some of the worst-hit areas in cooperation with the state disaster response agencies, local authorities and the civil administration.



Rescue efforts brought together helicopter missions and ground-based disaster relief units to reach residents trapped by floodwaters across villages, industrial areas, and riverside communities. Despite facing strong currents, submerged roadways, low visibility, and harsh weather, rescue crews kept operations running without pause.

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Rescue mission at multiple locations

Among the first missions carried out, a disaster relief team saved five people stranded in Khanvel, Silvassa, during a midnight operation as water levels surged. Nearby, three fishermen caught near the flooded Kadaiya coastline were also rescued.



One of the biggest ground-based rescue efforts unfolded at the Welspun industrial area, where 60 individuals cut off by completely blocked roads were evacuated overnight. Additionally, seven people trapped inside a bus submerged in floodwater near Aero Fibre Pvt Ltd were rescued, while 10 other isolated residents were evacuated from Dongri.