/Assam Floods: Death toll reaches 66 as over 6.5 lakh remain affected

The flood situation in Assam remains grim as four more fatalities over the past 24 hours pushed the state’s total death toll to 66, according to the latest Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The recent casualties include three deaths from Sivasagar district and one from Charaideo. The official tally now accounts for 65 general flood-related fatalities and one urban flood-related death.

As of July 25, the deluge continues to submerge wide swathes of the state, affecting over 6.54 lakh people across 10 districts: Sivasagar, Charaideo, Kamrup, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (M), Dibrugarh, Hojai, Sonitpur, and Nagaon. Sivasagar stands as the worst-hit region with 2,90,777 affected residents, followed by Charaideo (1,88,404) and Jorhat (1,31,948).

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According to the ASDMA, floodwaters have inundated 810 villages across 28 revenue circles, leaving nearly 34,970.8 hectares of farmland under water and dealing a heavy blow to the region's agricultural sector. Urban areas have also suffered, with Kamrup and Kamrup (M) reporting 86 residents impacted by localised flooding.

The hydrological situation remains precarious. Bulletins from the Central Water Commission (CWC) confirm that key tributaries, including the Dikhou River in Sivasagar and the Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh, are flowing above danger marks.

To aid displaced communities, authorities have set up 274 relief facilities, comprising 90 official relief camps and 184 distribution points. Currently, 18,902 displaced individuals, including 2,157 children and 187 pregnant or lactating mothers, are staying in these shelters. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities remain deployed for ongoing rescue operations.

The floods have severely disrupted infrastructure, damaging 143 roads and affecting 10 embankments, with seven breaches reported in Sivasagar alone. The livestock sector has suffered heavy losses as well, impacting over 4.54 lakh animals and washing away more than 3,000 livestock and poultry.