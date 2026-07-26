/Kargil War lessons transformed defence capabilities, shaped Operation Sindoor: Former Army Chief Gen VP Malik

Twenty-seven years after leading the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War, former Army Chief General VP Malik (retd) reflected on how the conflict’s hard lessons, particularly regarding equipment shortages, intelligence gaps, and the urgent need for military self-reliance transformed India’s defense capabilities. Speaking ahead of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Gen Malik noted that these operational lessons shaped India's military preparedness over the subsequent two decades.

He pointed to last year's Operation Sindoor as a clear demonstration of this evolution. During the operation, the armed forces utilised short- and long-range drones for surveillance and precision strikes, along with advanced rockets and missiles like BrahMos, Akash, and the S-400 system. He contrasted this with Kargil, noting that India successfully struck enemy airfields and radar stations causing major havoc without needing to cross into Pakistani territory. He added that both indigenous and imported platforms have now been tested in real-world conditions, while the establishment of an integrated tri-services command under a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has further strengthened national defence capabilities.

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These reforms stemmed from the post-war Kargil Review Committee, whose recommendations included creating the CDS role to enhance civil-military coordination and tri-service integration. Gen Malik emphasised that commemorating Vijay Diwas is both about honouring martyrs and ensuring these hard-won lessons continue to guide the armed forces.

Despite these technological advancements, Gen Malik stressed that equipment alone does not win wars, asserting that "the man behind the gun is always more important" and must be taken care of. Recalling his frontline visits in Jammu & Kashmir during the war, he shared how the soldiers' resolute morale inspired him. While Delhi faced anxiety and uncertainty, not a single soldier considered the task too difficult.