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For the first time, India reveals name of six soldiers killed during Operation Sindoor

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 15:04 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 15:04 IST
For the first time, India reveals name of six soldiers killed during Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in 2025 Photograph: (X)

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The government has officially revealed the names of six Indian military personnel who died during Operation Sindoor. Their names have been added to the National War Memorial's Roll of Honour, marking the first formal acknowledgement of casualties 

The Indian government officially revealed the names of six Indian armed forces personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor, the military campaign carried out against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May 2025. This is the first time that the Indian government has disclosed details about the casualties. The names of the fallen soldiers have been added to the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial's official website and engraved on the memorial in New Delhi.

Who are the war heroes?

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Centre has revealed that military personnel who lost lives in Operation Sindoor are: Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade, Rifleman Sunil Kumar (Vir Chakra) of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar (Vayu Medal) of 39 Wing. Their names have been inscribed on Wall 3D of the National War Memorial under the 2025 Roll of Honour, which commemorates personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

India's Op Sindoor

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India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7-8 carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). At 1.28 am, the official handle of the Indian Army, ADGPI, tweeted: Praharay Sannihitaah, Jaya Prakshitayaah, meaning: 'Ready to Attack, Trained for Victory'. From 1.28 AM and 1.51 AM, loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas. At 1.51 AM, the Army tweeted again: "#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!"

India called the strikes a “focused, measured and non-escalatory" and said that it was in response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them. India confirmed that its strikes have killed at least five dreaded terrorists from terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 100 others.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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