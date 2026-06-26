/For the first time, India reveals name of six soldiers killed during Operation Sindoor

The Indian government officially revealed the names of six Indian armed forces personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor, the military campaign carried out against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May 2025. This is the first time that the Indian government has disclosed details about the casualties. The names of the fallen soldiers have been added to the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial's official website and engraved on the memorial in New Delhi.

Who are the war heroes?

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Centre has revealed that military personnel who lost lives in Operation Sindoor are: Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade, Rifleman Sunil Kumar (Vir Chakra) of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar (Vayu Medal) of 39 Wing. Their names have been inscribed on Wall 3D of the National War Memorial under the 2025 Roll of Honour, which commemorates personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

India's Op Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7-8 carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). At 1.28 am, the official handle of the Indian Army, ADGPI, tweeted: Praharay Sannihitaah, Jaya Prakshitayaah, meaning: 'Ready to Attack, Trained for Victory'. From 1.28 AM and 1.51 AM, loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas. At 1.51 AM, the Army tweeted again: "#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!"