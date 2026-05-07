/PM Modi, cabinet ministers change profile picture to mark one year of Operation Sindoor

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other ministers of his cabinet on Thursday (May 7) have changed their social media profile picture to the logo of Operation Sindoor. India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7-8 carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A year later, the Indian Armed Forces, exactly at 1.05am shared a video with sharp footage of some moments from Operation Sindoor. It was at 1.05 am on May 7, 2025 that India struck the first terror targets inside Pakistan.

India's Op Sindoor

At 1.28 am, the official handle of the Indian Army, ADGPI, tweeted: Praharay Sannihitaah, Jaya Prakshitayaah, meaning: 'Ready to Attack, Trained for Victory'. From 1.28 AM and 1.51 AM, loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas. At 1.51 AM, the Army tweeted again: "#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!" Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders also tweeted thereafter. The Ministry of Defence called the strikes a “focused, measured and non-escalatory.” The Defence Ministry also said that response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them. India confirmed that its strikes have killed at least five dreaded terrorists from terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 100 others.