/'Resolve to defeat terrorism ...': PM Modi hails armed forces on one year of Operation Sindoor

PM Narendra Modi marked one year of Operation Sindoor by praising the armed forces for their “courage, precision and resolve” against terrorism. Modi and several Union ministers also changed their social media profile pictures to the Operation Sindoor logo to honour the forces.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7 (Thursday) praised the armed forces for displaying “unparalleled courage, precision and resolve” as he marked one year of Operation Sindoor. “They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam,” he wrote. The PM said that the entire nation salutes the forces for their valour. Further, he highlighted that Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. “It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our national security”. The PM said that a year later, India remains as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other ministers of his cabinet on Thursday (May 7) have changed their social media profile picture to the logo of Operation Sindoor. This is Indian leaders way to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces on the anniversary of the operation.
India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7-8 carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
A year later, the Indian Armed Forces, exactly at 1.05am shared a video with sharp footage of some moments from Operation Sindoor. It was at 1.05 am on May 7, 2025 that India struck the first terror targets inside Pakistan. The caption read: “Operation Sindoor Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing.” In the video towards the end India said that Op Sindoor continues, in tough warning to Pak terrorists
On April 22, 2025, terrorists carried out a brutal attack in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 innocent people. Tourists visiting the valley were shot after being asked about their religion. Attackers killed men in front of their families, leaving deep trauma behind. The US-designated The Resistance Front (TRF) based in Pakistan claimed responsiblity. To deliver justice for the victims of this attack, India named its counter-terror operation ‘Operation Sindoor’.