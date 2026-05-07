/'Resolve to defeat terrorism ...': PM Modi hails armed forces on one year of Operation Sindoor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7 (Thursday) praised the armed forces for displaying “unparalleled courage, precision and resolve” as he marked one year of Operation Sindoor. “They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam,” he wrote. The PM said that the entire nation salutes the forces for their valour. Further, he highlighted that Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. “It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our national security”. The PM said that a year later, India remains as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.

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