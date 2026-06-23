/The impossible balance: How working mothers navigate parenting, careers and family life

Mothers have long been the backbone of families for generations. Being the first one to wake up and last one to rest, they have been managing countless responsibilities – packing lunch boxes, making sure the children catch the school bus, preparing meals, caring for loved ones and fulfilling their children’s wishes. However, one thing has changed in today’s modern world. As dual-income households become increasingly common, more women are pursuing full-time careers. Apart from school schedules, household chores and caregiving duties, mothers also face the responsibility of office deadlines, meetings, performance targets and career ambitions, managing two demanding worlds at the same time.

In an increasingly fast-paced and digital society, new pressures have been brought in for many working mothers as they balance parenting and work. While greater opportunities have opened doors for women in the workplace, they have also highlighted the often-overlooked realities of modern parenting, where the demands of work and family frequently collide.

Challenge of balancing two worlds

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Anamica Singh, a working mother, spoke about her challenges of balancing work and parenting. She described how sometimes work keeps her absent from her children’s routines. “There are things at home with kids that you need to deal with, but at the same time, you know that you have to be at work at a certain hour.”

“Like for me, I am already out of the home when they are going to school. Then there is the mental load of keeping track of every tiny thing. For example, if one of them needs to be given a particular medicine and I am at work, I have to remember to call home to remind someone to do that. It is like an alarm goes off in your brain at particular hours,” she described.

Another working mother, Arushi Mathur, said that the most challenging part about balancing work commitments and parents comes when both demand immediate attention at the same time, which happens quite often. “There are times when I have an urgent deadline to meet, or an urgent email, and an unexpected illness or a tantrum also comes along,” she said. “I also sometimes feel that a professional support system is limited, which makes it harder to meet responsibilities and expectations. I find myself constantly prioritising daily tasks.”

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Screen time: A practical solution or a parenting dilemma?

To help manage their child’s time, parents sometimes resort to digital devices, which are often associated with bad influences due to the harmful effects of screen time. Sharing her experience, Singh said that parents, especially mothers, are often made to feel bad for giving their kids phones or letting them watch TV.

“I absolutely do not want my kids to be addicted to screens just because I don’t have time for them. But when you have had a gruelling day and are tired to the bone, if a phone can get them to finish their dinner and go to bed, I am up for it,” said Singh, who is a mother of two kids, aged six and 11.

Mathur said that while she wants her two-year-old child to engage in more outdoor and hands-on activities, “a limited screentime can be a helpful tool for creating a little breathing room during busy days”.

Health experts recommend that screen time for children below 2 years should only be limited to video calls. For kids aged 2-5 years, screen use should stay around an hour a day, under adult supervision.

“For older children, the ‘right’ boundaries should make sure screens don’t interfere with sleep, exercise, homework, or family back and forth. Parental direction, plus balanced use, is the key part here, overall,” said Dr Rakshay Shetty, Clinical Director, Pediatric Services Head, Pediatric Intensive Care Services, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli.

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Why quality time matters

Speaking to medical professionals on the subject, WION learned that it is “extremely important” for children to have quality time with parents. They also highlighted that the quantity of time spent with children is also essential for their development.

“Child development gets built from repeated, predictable interactions throughout the day, not only during those carefully staged or specially planned moments. Kids often gain emotional security from feeling that a caregiver is there in a steady way and that they will respond,” Dr. Sujatha Thyagarajan said.

Dr Thyagarajan, Lead & HOD - Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Emergency at Aster Whitefield Hospital, further explained, “That said, it doesn’t really mean working mothers have to be physically present every single moment, or even every hour, which is a more realistic view. The big point is the quality of attachment, the degree of responsiveness, and the emotional availability during the time together. Like, a parent who stays attentive, truly engaged, and emotionally linked for a few focused hours can often offer more developmental value than many hours where everyone is technically there but distracted.”

Small daily habits that make a difference

Dr Nitin M, Consultant - Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, recommended what daily habits working mothers can adopt for the development of their child.

“A regular schedule for waking up in the morning and preparing for bed will bring about great stability. Spending just fifteen minutes each day connecting with your child without any distraction from the gadgets, by either reading with him or telling stories from the day’s activities, provides a tremendous sense of security,” Dr Nitin said.

Building emotional resilience in children

According to pediatricians, children thrive when they feel heard, understood and accepted. Open conversations about their feelings, experiences, friendships and worries help build emotional awareness and resilience. Parents play a crucial role by actively listening, validating emotions and creating a safe, judgment-free environment where children feel comfortable expressing themselves. Simple everyday interactions during meals, playtime or bedtime can strengthen trust and emotional connection.

“When children feel safe enough to share their thoughts, and they know the adults around them will stand by them, they are more likely to develop solid emotional well-being and healthier coping skills,” Dr Shetty said.

The experts also cautioned parents against overindulging children with a bunch of material gifts to make up for their absence while working. Dr Thyagarajan explained that while it can be well-intentioned, “these actions don’t really touch a child’s real need for connection. And weirdly enough, they can also nudge along behavioural or emotional issues later.”

Parenting in the age of working motherhood

It is obvious that parenting has changed in our modern society, with working mothers today often facing the unique burden of balancing careers with the continuing responsibility of managing a home and raising children.

“With today’s fast-paced lifestyle, it has become challenging for parents to constantly balance work, parenting and personal responsibilities,” Mathur said. “Parents of this generation required a different kind of adaptability and planning that it did in previous generations.”

She added that parents today have less support due to the rise of nuclear families. She also stated that changing parenting advice can sometimes conflict with traditional practices.