/Is Google’s earthquake alert system available in India? Here’s what you need to know

On Wednesday (Jun 24), powerful twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, resulting in devastation across the country and killing 589 people as rescuers race to find survivors below the collapsed buildings. Just seconds before the earthquake hit, many Android users received an alert on their smartphones. The notification was sent through Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System and warned users that an earthquake was detected nearby, giving some people enough time to take cover and save lives. This has highlighted how technology can provide seconds of advanced warning during seismic emergencies. Google’s alert system has gained attention following that notification, with people, including in India, asking whether it is available here.

Is Google’s earthquake alert system available in India?

Yes. Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System has been available in India since September 2023. According to the company, it was launched in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences. The system can provide Android users with automatic early warning alerts when there is an earthquake in their area.

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How does Google's earthquake alert system work?

While Google’s system cannot predict earthquakes, it can detect shaking in the region. According to Google, each Android smartphone is equipped with tiny accelerometers, which can detect seismic activity. When a phone is plugged in and charging, it can detect the early shaking of an earthquake. If several phones detect the shaking at the same time, Google’s server uses the information to determine whether an earthquake may be occurring in the region. It also estimates the epicentre and magnitude.

The server then sends alerts to phones in nearby regions within seconds due to the speed of the internet, reaching phones several seconds before a massive earthquake hits. In India, the alerts are available in regional languages that are supported by Android.

How do users receive alerts?

To receive earthquake warning alerts on phones in India, people need an Android smartphone running Android 5.0 or later. The device should also be connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data connectivity, with location services enabled. For alerts to come through, the Android Earthquake Alerts settings should be switched on in the phone.

Users who do not wish to receive the alerts can disable them from their phone settings.

More than just alerts

Google also provides earthquake-related information through Google Search. Searching for terms like “earthquake near me” can display details about recent seismic activity along with official safety guidance.