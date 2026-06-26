/China pledges stronger backing for Bangladesh’s BRICS, SCO ambitions as trade and connectivity top agenda

New Delhi: China has thrown its weight behind Bangladesh’s bid to join BRICS and its application to become a partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), as the two countries vowed to deepen their “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” during a high-level visit of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to Beijing.

In a detailed joint communiqué released after talks in Beijing, both sides agreed to elevate bilateral ties and work towards building “a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era”.

The document highlights trade, infrastructure, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges as central pillars of cooperation.

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“Both sides agreed to elevate their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to jointly build a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era, to bring about more benefits to the two countries and peoples,” the communiqué stated.

Bangladesh PM Rahman, who was in China from 22-26 June at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang and also attended the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (Summer Davos) in Dalian, held wide-ranging discussions with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li and other senior leaders.

Trade and investment featured prominently in the talks. China committed to supporting Bangladesh’s industrialisation and agricultural modernisation, while Bangladesh welcomed zero-tariff treatment for 100% of tariff lines and pledged a favourable environment for Chinese enterprises.



The two sides agreed to advance the Mongla Port Facilities Modernisation and Expansion Project and the development of the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram.

Connectivity projects also dominated discussions. The communiqué mentioned exploring “newer options for regional connectivity, including direct connectivity between China and Bangladesh,” alongside cooperation in green energy, photovoltaic technology, and disaster management.

China offered support for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project.

Bangladesh reaffirmed its strong commitment to the One-China principle, stating that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China” and opposed any form of “Taiwan independence”. China, in turn, backed Bangladesh’s sovereignty and independent development path.

The two countries also agreed to deepen defence cooperation, including exchanges, visits and training, and to maintain engagement on UN peacekeeping. Bangladesh expressed appreciation for China’s role in addressing the Rohingya refugee crisis, with Beijing promising continued humanitarian support and facilitation of a solution with Myanmar.

In the realm of multilateralism, the communiqué noted China’s support for Bangladesh playing a “greater role in multilateral institutions such as the U.N.” and welcomed more countries to join regional processes.