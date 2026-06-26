/‘Intentions not enough, very strong nuclear verification needed in Iran after war,’ says IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

A “very strong” verification system is needed in Iran after the war to ensure that the country doesn’t develop nuclear weapons, the UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head’s remarks come as the United States and Iran negotiate a broader deal to end the war, with Tehran’s nuclear programme still being a key sticking point.

“I think the objective of this (recent US-Iran) agreement is to ensure that there is no development of nuclear weapons in Iran. The government of Iran has declared quite clearly that this is not their intention,” Grossi told reporters in Japan.

“But of course intentions are not enough. We have to have a very strong verification system in place ... as soon as is practicable,” he said.

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‘Interim ⁠US-Iran accord gives UN inspectors ⁠access to Iran’: IAEA chief

Grossi said that the interim US-Iran peace accord gives UN nuclear inspectors access to Iran after Tehran indicated that the key sites would remain off-limits until a final deal with Washington was reached and sanctions lifted.

He further said that the watchdog had “barely initiated” talks with Tehran following its recent preliminary agreement with the US about what to do with Tehran’s uranium stockpile.

“Initial conversations have taken place. ... We expect this work to pick up soon,” Grossi said.

Iran has consistently denied seeking to acquire a nuclear bomb while remaining adamant about its right to operate a full-scale civilian nuclear programme.

Under a law passed by the Iranian parliament following last year’s 12-day war with Israel, Tehran suspended cooperation with the IAEA last July.

Iran’s ⁠deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday that there were no plans to grant access to inspectors, but the IAEA chief said on Friday that inspections had to happen.

‘IAEA will have to have access and inspect. We hope to be there soon’

“There is an agreement, and to comply with that agreement, the IAEA will have to have access and inspect,” he said at a press conference in Japan. “We hope to be there soon.”

UN inspectors have already held an initial exchange with Iranian ⁠officials to discuss technical issues, Grossi said. The first goal of the visit to Iran would be to check whether IAEA seals on previously inspected material remained intact and whether any material was missing, he said.

Iran has not informed the watchdog how much of its enriched ⁠uranium survived US and Israeli attacks or where it is. The IAEA estimates Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to up ⁠to 60% before the conflict began. If enriched further, that would be enough for 10 nuclear weapons, according to the IAEA yardstick.