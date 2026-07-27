/Heavy rain alert for J&K: MET centre warns of flash floods, landslides from July 28–31

The MET Centre Srinagar has forecast an active spell of monsoon weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming week, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of the Jammu division and intermittent rain across the Kashmir Valley.

According to the latest forecast, a spell of rain and thundershowers is likely at many places across Jammu and Kashmir during the late afternoon and evening of July 27, followed by temporary improvement in weather conditions.

From July 28 to July 31, the Kashmir division is expected to witness several spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places, with the possibility of brief intense heavy showers in a few districts, mainly during the early morning and late afternoon to evening hours.

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The MET Centre has cautioned that heavy rainfall and brief intense showers during July 28–31 could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas, particularly in hilly regions of the Jammu division. Authorities have advised residents, tourists, travellers, and transporters to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable locations during periods of intense rainfall, and strictly follow advisories issued by the local administration.

The Jammu division is likely to experience more intense weather activity during the same period.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at most places, while a few districts may receive heavy to torrential rainfall. The MET Centre has specifically warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Udhampur and adjoining areas, with the most intense activity expected on July 30 and 31.