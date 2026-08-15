Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has called out reports about him participating in Bigg Boss 20. Strongly denying the reports, Modi has clarified that he will not participate in the upcoming season.

Calling the reports "fake," IPL founder and renowned businessman Modi has firmly denied claims that he will participate in Bigg Boss 20, saying that he will take legal action against those spreading the news.

Lalit Modi reacts to entering Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, issues legal notice

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Salman Khan is returning to host Bigg Boss season 20, and like always, the excitement is sky-high. While the list of participants has been kept top secret until the day of the premiere, rumours began soon after the announcement. And this year, one of the names doing the rounds was that of IPL founder Lalit Modi. As the reports surfaced, they also caught Modi’s eye, and he was quick to call out the report. The notice also confirms that Modi has not shared anything about his alleged participation with any publication.

Calling the reports false, IPL founder and renowned businessman Modi has firmly denied the reports as he warned of legal action against those who continue to spread this news.



Taking to his X account, Modi reacted to the news and wrote, “FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20. And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become ‘news’ without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned."

In the legal statement issued by his lawyers, they have stated Modi has not been approached for the show, and he has not even agreed or inteteresting to participate in it.

He called the reports, “false, baseless and mischievous.” In the letter, they have also mentioned that he has not been approached by producers, broadcasters, or channel.

In a legal warning, they also mentioned the reports carried by media houses and members of the public, urging them to refrain. “Perhaps next time, verify before you publish,” the notice added.

“Our Client hereby clarifies that the said reports are false, baseless and mischievous. Our Client has not been approached by the producers, broadcasters, channel or any representative of the said Programme; no person has been authorised to represent our Client or to hold out on his behalf in respect thereof; and our Client has not consented to, and has no intention of, participating in or being associated with the said Programme in any manner whatsoever,” it clarified.

Bigg Boss season 20

On August 14, the makers released the teaser, and the actor teased a Karan Arjun connection. In the clip, the actor is shown walking into the frame with a horse, saying, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh ab Bigg Boss mein dobaar hoga… Thathas-two!(What happened in Karan Arjun, will be repeated again in Bigg Boss)”

There is no official confirmation on the details, such as theme, participants, and winning amount.