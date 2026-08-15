/Is Awarapan 3 in the cards? Emraan Hashmi drops hint

Is Awarapan 3 in the making? Actor Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam, and the second part of the cult classic Awarapan has opened to mixed responses from both critics and audiences.

While some praised the emotional depth and Hashmi’s performance, others felt the sequel didn’t live up to the expectations of the 2007 original. With the mixed reactions, Hashmi surprised moviegoers at a special screening in Mumbai. He attended the event alongside his co-star Disha Patani, and the two were seen interacting with fans, where they also talked about the third part of the movie.

Emraan Hashmi talks about Awarapan 3

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The sequel to the 2007 film initially flopped at the box office but later earned cult classic status in the romance genre. Now that Awarapan 2 is in theatres, Hashmi recently hinted at a third part during an interaction with fans.

Emraan and Disha visited the theatre during the interval and spent time interacting with the audience. When asked whether Awarapan 3 is in the making, the actor replied, “Coming soon.”

Addressing the fans, Emraan said, “This is a film which belongs to fans more than the makers isiliye hum wapis aaye abhi, is journey ko humne aur thrilling banaya with more action and more emotions. Friday ko bas humare haath se nikal gayi aur aapke hawale (This is a film that belongs to the fans more than the makers, which is why we have returned. We have made this journey even more thrilling with more action and emotions. On Friday, the film will be out of our hands and in yours).”

Speaking to an excited audience, the actor told the crowd,“Umeed yahi hai ki aapko puri film pasand aayegi. Hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon (We hope you enjoy the entire film, and hopefully).”

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the film picks up where it left off with Shivam Pandit, played once again by Hashmi. He still hasn’t gotten over his love, Aliyah. In this part, he finds a baby and takes her to the orphanage where she grew up, naming her Aliyah as well. The twist comes when he learns that she has been kidnapped by human traffickers, and the rest of his journey is spent trying to find her. His investigation leads him to Zorawar, played by Puran Gabbi, a powerful gangster.