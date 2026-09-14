/Foolproof security across Kashmir Valley top priority: IGP Sujit Kumar

Ensuring foolproof security arrangements across all districts of the Kashmir Valley remained a key focus as Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar reviewed the security and operational preparedness in Baramulla and Sopore, directing officers to maintain sustained pressure on terrorists and their support ecosystem.

The IGP chaired separate security review meetings in District Baramulla and Police District Sopore, taking stock of the prevailing security situation, counter-terrorism operations, intelligence inputs, law and order preparedness, crime situation and the overall operational readiness of the police.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range, Dr Vinod Kumar-IPS. During his visit to Baramulla, the IGP paid homage to fallen police personnel at the Martyrs’ Memorial at District Police Lines, remembering their supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At the security review meeting, SSP Baramulla Gurinderpal Singh briefed the IGP on ongoing counter-terrorism operations, intelligence inputs, area domination measures, security of vulnerable locations, law and order preparedness and the crime situation.

Gazetted officers of Baramulla Police also briefed the IGP about their respective areas of responsibility and operational assignments.

Sujit Kumar stressed the need to strengthen intelligence generation at the grassroots level and conduct intelligence-based operations against terrorists and the terror ecosystem. He called for a proactive and coordinated approach while maintaining sustained operational pressure.

The IGP also emphasised effective surveillance, strengthened naka and interception mechanisms and close coordination among field formations to further strengthen the security grid.

Later, he inspected Police Station Baramulla and reviewed its functioning, directing officers and personnel to ensure professional and responsive policing, effective crime prevention and investigation, proper maintenance of records and prompt redressal of public grievances.

In Police District Sopore, SSP Iftikhar Talib-JKPS, along with SDPOs and DySsP Operations, briefed the IGP on the security situation and measures being undertaken across the district.

Concluding his visit, IGP Kashmir appreciated the efforts of officers and personnel in Baramulla and Sopore and urged them to remain vigilant, professional and committed towards maintaining peace and security in the Kashmir Valley.