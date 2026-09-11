/Beyond the barracks: How the army’s mission in J&K is reaching classrooms and communities

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army’s role is increasingly being seen not only through the prism of security, but also through classrooms, laboratories and the aspirations of a younger generation looking towards a changing future.

At Army Goodwill School (AGS), Pahalgam, that broader mission was reflected as students, teachers, parents, Army officials and civil dignitaries gathered to celebrate academic achievement.

For the Army, the occasion was about much more than felicitation. It offered a glimpse into an approach that seeks to combine its traditional responsibility of maintaining peace and security with efforts aimed at education, youth development and community engagement.

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General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma said the Army’s commitment to Jammu and Kashmir extends to the aspirations and success of its people.

“As the country moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, Northern Command would continue to contribute towards nation-building while ensuring peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

His message was direct: “Your peace is our purpose, your aspirations are our missions, and your success is our pride.”

That statement captures an aspect of the Army’s presence in the region that often receives less attention: the attempt to build bridges with communities through initiatives that put young people at the centre.

The Army Goodwill Schools are an important part of this effort. Established as an initiative to provide quality education and greater opportunities to children in Jammu and Kashmir, the schools have developed into platforms where academic learning is increasingly being combined with exposure to innovation, science and extracurricular activities.

Students of AGS Wuzur and AGS Uri have performed at the national level, with AGS Wuzur securing third position and AGS Uri sixth position in Young Scientist India 2025. AGS Wuzur has also found a place among the top 10 schools in the Innovation category.

In his address, Lt Gen Sharma specifically praised the students while acknowledging the role of parents and teachers in developing their talent, confidence and character.