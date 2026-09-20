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3 killed as speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai’s coastal road

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 13:43 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 13:52 IST
3 killed as speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai’s coastal road

Investigation of the accident is underway Photograph: (Credit: PTI)

Story highlights

Three people were killed after a speeding BMW crashed on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal accident.

Three people were killed and one was critically injured early on Sunday (Sep 20) when a speeding BMW crashed on the Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty, officials said. The car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. According to information received by the Coastal Road Control Room as reported by news agency ANI, the accident occurred due to overspeeding. The crash was reported near Lala College.

Four people were initially reported injured and taken to hospital. The Chief Medical Officer at Nair Hospital identified two of the dead as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhairya Seth (17). A third victim, an unidentified 25-year-old man, was declared brought dead.

A 20-year-old man, also unidentified, is in critical condition in the trauma ward, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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