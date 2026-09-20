/3 killed as speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai’s coastal road

Three people were killed and one was critically injured early on Sunday (Sep 20) when a speeding BMW crashed on the Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty, officials said. The car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. According to information received by the Coastal Road Control Room as reported by news agency ANI, the accident occurred due to overspeeding. The crash was reported near Lala College.
Four people were initially reported injured and taken to hospital. The Chief Medical Officer at Nair Hospital identified two of the dead as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhairya Seth (17). A third victim, an unidentified 25-year-old man, was declared brought dead.
A 20-year-old man, also unidentified, is in critical condition in the trauma ward, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.