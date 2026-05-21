/Pakistan angle to ‘Cockroach Janta Party’? Netizens flag large number of Pak, Bangladesh and Turkey-based followers

The digital-only collective was founded by former AAP social media worker Abhijeet Dipke. The group describes itself as “a political party for the lazy, the unemployed, and the chronically correct”, with headquarters “wherever the wifi works”. Within two days of launch, CJP claimed it had attracted more than 40,000 members. Its rapid rise on Instagram has been one of the more striking aspects of the controversy. The BJP currently has around 8.8 million Instagram followers, while Congress has roughly 13.3 million, both below CJP’s tally.

Despite its humorous branding, the group’s manifesto contains pointed political demands. These include a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, a 20-year election ban for defecting MPs and MLAs, and 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and the Union Cabinet. Other proposals include action against the Chief Election Commissioner in cases of “legit vote deletion” and cancellation of licences of media houses owned by Ambani and Adani. The organisation says it “firmly believes in the Constitution of India” and claims its politics is rooted in constitutional values and public accountability.