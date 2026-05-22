'How are you, my cockroaches? Everyone is telling me that I’ve taken the internet by storm. But I think it's time to do some real work- the reason why we started this. Our first formal demand is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. I have started a petition, you should share it and sign it. Jitney zyada cockroaches iss demand se judenge utna zyada sarkar pe pressure banega,” Dipke said in a video statement on X. The petition states: “The education system is compromised. From the tragic loss of students who died by suicide, to the millions of futures broken by paper leaks, this failure cannot go ignored. There must be consequences.”