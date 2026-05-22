The campaign, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, accuses the Centre of failing to safeguard the credibility of one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations, taken annually by more than 22 lakh students seeking admission to medical colleges across the country.
The controversy surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak has triggered fresh political and public outrage, with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) launching an online campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The campaign, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, accuses the Centre of failing to safeguard the credibility of one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations, taken annually by more than 22 lakh students seeking admission to medical colleges across the country.
Cockroach Janata Party announced the campaign through social media platforms X and Instagram, where he appealed to students and citizens to support a petition calling for Pradhan’s removal from office. The petition, titled “Petition to Sack the Education Minister”, alleges that repeated paper leaks and delays in government examinations have severely damaged public trust in the education system.
'How are you, my cockroaches? Everyone is telling me that I’ve taken the internet by storm. But I think it's time to do some real work- the reason why we started this. Our first formal demand is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. I have started a petition, you should share it and sign it. Jitney zyada cockroaches iss demand se judenge utna zyada sarkar pe pressure banega,” Dipke said in a video statement on X. The petition states: “The education system is compromised. From the tragic loss of students who died by suicide, to the millions of futures broken by paper leaks, this failure cannot go ignored. There must be consequences.”
In his remarks, Dipke argued that the controversy extends beyond an isolated examination leak and reflects deeper structural failures within the education sector. “It was the fault of the system which jeopardised the future of more than 22 lakh students,” he said, adding that repeated instances of paper leaks, delayed examination results and inadequate infrastructure had eroded confidence among students and parents alike. He also criticised the absence of accountability at senior levels despite mounting public anger over the issue. “Now this is the time to hold the system accountable. It was the system’s fault that more than 22 lakh students suffered,” he said in another post on X.
The NEET controversy has sparked widespread anxiety among aspirants and their families, with concerns over fairness and transparency dominating public discourse. He further alleged that students preparing for competitive examinations were increasingly losing faith in institutional mechanisms meant to ensure merit-based selection.
The online petition has continued to gain traction on social media, with the campaign positioning itself as a wider movement for accountability within the education system. According to the petition page, more than 233,317 signatures had been recorded at the time of writing.