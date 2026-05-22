/RBI approves record Rs. 2.87 trillion dividend to government amid rising fiscal pressure

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved a record surplus transfer of 2.87 trillion rupees ($29.99 billion) to the federal government for the 2025-26 financial year, providing crucial fiscal support at a time when rising energy costs and subsidy burdens are straining New Delhi’s finances. The payout surpassed last year’s record transfer of 2.69 trillion rupees, but fell short of market expectations.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had projected a dividend between 2.9 trillion and 3.2 trillion rupees, with many investors hoping for a larger transfer to cushion the impact of elevated crude oil prices linked to the Iran conflict. Shortly after the announcement, India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 7.1 per cent reflecting concerns that the government may still face pressure on its fiscal deficit.

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Oil shock and subsidy burden weigh on finances

India, the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of crude oil, has been grappling with the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict. New Delhi typically sources nearly half of its crude imports through the Strait of Hormuz, which has faced severe disruption since the outbreak of the Iran war earlier this year. The government has already reduced federal fuel taxes to shield consumers from rising prices, while fertiliser subsidy costs are also expected to increase amid higher global urea prices.

“The RBI surplus transfer is marginally lower than expected, thereby limiting the levers for the government in terms of managing the fiscal slippage risks,” Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, told Reuters. The government had budgeted for 3.16 trillion rupees in combined dividends from the RBI and state-owned financial institutions.

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Strong RBI earnings boost payout

The central bank said its board approved the surplus transfer after considering “current macroeconomic factors”, financial performance and the “maintenance of appropriate risk buffers”. The RBI’s balance sheet expanded 20.61 per cent to 91.97 trillion rupees as of March 31, 2026. Gross income rose 26.42 per cent, while expenditure increased 27.60 per cent. The RBI lowered its contingency risk buffer to 6.5 per cent of the balance sheet from 7.5 per cent a year earlier, while transferring 1.09 trillion rupees into the reserve buffer.

The central bank earns income primarily from foreign securities holdings, including US Treasuries, and through foreign exchange operations. A weakening rupee during the year also contributed to stronger earnings from dollar sales in the open market. The RBI dividend will partially offset higher fertiliser subsidies,” Teresa John of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities told AFP. “However, the risk of marginal fiscal slippage still remains.”