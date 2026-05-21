/WION Decodes| What is Trump’s $1.7B ‘weaponization’ fund? Proposal outlines compensation for alleged 'political targeting'

According to AP, Democratic lawmakers opposing the move argue the proposal could effectively become a taxpayer-funded compensation system for Trump allies and supporters. Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, called the proposal “a racket designed to take $1.7 billion of taxpayer dollars out of the Treasury”. Legal experts cited by Reuters said challengers could argue the IRS settlement violates multiple laws if they establish standing in court. One key concern is whether the fund breaches the US Constitution’s Appropriations Clause, since Congress did not authorise the payments. Another question is whether the judgment fund can legally compensate individuals without active claims against the government. Experts have also raised concerns over Trump’s tax immunity provision and whether it conflicts with laws protecting IRS audits from political interference.

