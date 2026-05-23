/‘404 democracy not found’: Cockroach Janta Party website taken down, founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts

Internet personality and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged a coordinated crackdown on the viral online platform after its official website and multiple social media accounts became inaccessible. The development triggered fresh debate online around digital activism, political satire and censorship, particularly among younger social media users who had rallied behind the meme-driven movement.

Dipke announced on X that the platform’s 'iconic' website, cockroachjantaparty.org, had been taken down. In a strongly worded post, he accused the BJP-led Centre of “dictatorial behaviour” and claimed the action reflected growing intolerance towards online dissent. “Why is the government so scared of cockroaches?” he wrote. “Our only crime is we were demanding a better future for ourselves.”

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Social media accounts allegedly hacked and withheld

The Cockroach Janta Party has gained attention in recent months for blending political satire, internet humour and youth frustration into a digital campaign that resonated widely across Instagram and X. The platform emerged prominently during public outrage over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy and broader frustration over unemployment and competitive examinations. Its name gained traction after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, during a hearing, remarked that individuals entering professions with fake degrees were like “cockroaches” and “parasites”. However, the CJI later clarified that his remarks were directed solely at people using fake or bogus degrees to enter professions, and not at the youth of the country.

Dipke claimed nearly 10 lakh users had registered as members on the website before it went offline. He further stated that around six lakh supporters had signed an online petition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET controversy.

In another post, Dipke wrote: “You can hack and withhold the accounts but you cannot hack this movement.” He added, “We are not going to stop and we will keep raising our voice against this autocracy. Every attack makes cockroaches stronger.”

Movement vows to continue despite takedowns

Earlier in the day, Dipke said the organisation had lost access to several of its digital platforms. “Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party,” he posted.

He further alleged that the platform’s official Instagram account, his personal Instagram profile, the party’s X account and even a backup account had either been hacked, withheld or removed. Listing the alleged actions, he wrote: “Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. Instagram page hacked, my personal Instagram hacked, Twitter account withheld, backup account also taken down.” Despite the disruption, Dipke maintained that the movement would continue. “We’re working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die.”

Movement vows to continue despite takedowns

Earlier in the day, Dipke said the organisation had lost access to several of its digital platforms. “Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party,” he posted.

He further alleged that the platform’s official Instagram account, his personal Instagram profile, the party’s X account and even a backup account had either been hacked, withheld or removed. Listing the alleged actions, he wrote: “Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party, Instagram page hacked, my personal Instagram hacked, Twitter account withheld, backup account also taken down.” Despite the disruption, Dipke maintained that the movement would continue. “We’re working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die.”