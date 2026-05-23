/West Bengal Jhalmuri vendor who served PM Modi alleges death, bomb threats

A jhalmuri vendor from West Bengal who became widely known after serving snacks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign has alleged that he received death and bomb threats over the phone following the incident.

Vikram Sao, a resident of Jhargram, said he approached the police after receiving threatening calls and messages. According to reports, the alleged threats were sent through WhatsApp after Sao served jhalmuri to the Prime Minister during his election rally in Krishnanagar in April.

Speaking to ANI, Sao said, “I have reported it to the police station. I received a threatening call. I have been given police security for safety.”

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Police have reportedly provided security to the vendor after he lodged a complaint regarding the threats. The matter has triggered political reactions in the state, with BJP leaders condemning the incident and accusing certain groups of trying to create unrest.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that attempts to create tension in the country through such actions would not succeed and warned of a strong response.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, “A few people cause tension in India by doing such things. That time is now gone. It is our Government now. Everything will be responded to well,” as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, Ghosh also criticised Mamata Banerjee over her meeting with Trinamool Congress MLAs regarding protests against the alleged “bulldozer culture”.

Targeting the West Bengal government, Ghosh claimed such discussions should have taken place earlier when people were facing difficulties in the state.

“Earlier, the CM had no idea what was happening in Bengal... If the meetings that they are conducting now were conducted earlier and understood people's suffering, the scenario would be something different.”