/US preparing fresh strike on Iran? Trump, US military members cancel Memorial Day weekend plans

US President Donald Trump cut short his weekend plans in New Jersey and returned to Washington, citing official work. Also there are reports of several US military and intelligence members cancelled their Memorial Day weekend plans. So, is US planning fresh strikes on Iran.

Taking to social media trump said he would not be able to attend his son’s wedding due to “circumstances pertaining to Government”.

"Because of the situation involving the government, and my love for the United States of America, I will not be able to attend the wedding of my eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., this weekend," wrote Trump and added, "I feel it is important to remain at the White House in Washington, D.C., during this critical period."

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According to a Axios report, US military is seriously contemplating action against Iran if it does not soon accept a "final offer" delivered by the US on the May 20.

A CBS report too said "Defense and intelligence officials began updating recall rosters for U.S. installations overseas as tranches of troops stationed in the Middle East rotate out of theater, part of an effort to reduce the American military footprint in the region amid concern about possible Iranian retaliation."

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly speaking to CBS said, “The President has made his redlines abundantly clear: Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and they cannot keep their enriched uranium.”

The war began after US and Israel launched a joint air strike on Iran on Feb. 28, killing its supreme leader Ayahtollah Ali khemenei and other top leaders.