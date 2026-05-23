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China coal mine blast kills 82 in Shanxi, 9 still missing as rescue efforts continue

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: May 23, 2026, 11:51 IST | Updated: May 23, 2026, 11:51 IST
China coal mine blast kills 82 in Shanxi, 9 still missing as rescue efforts continue

File photo for representation only Photograph: (AFP)

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A coal mine blast at Shanxi's Liushenyu Coal Mine killed at least 82 workers and left nine missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, and President Xi Jinping has ordered thorough investigations.

At least 82 people have been killed in a coal mine blast in northern China’s Shanxi province, while nine others remain missing, according to Chinese state media.

State news agency Xinhua reported that the explosion took place at the Liushenyu Coal Mine operated by the Tongzhou Group in Shanxi Province. The blast occurred at 7:29 pm local time on Friday (May 22), when 247 workers were reportedly underground and on duty. “Reporters learned from the scene of the gas explosion at the Liushenyu Coal Mine of the Tongzhou Group in Shanxi Province that the accident has resulted in 82 deaths,” Xinhua said.

Also read: Eight dead, dozens trapped underground after deadly coal mine blast in China

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Rescue operations are continuing at the site as emergency workers search for survivors and attempt to reach those still trapped underground. Authorities have not yet confirmed the condition of the missing miners. Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered that “no effort” be spared in treating the injured and carrying out search and rescue work, according to state media reports. He also directed authorities to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Also read: At least 16 killed in explosion in coal mine of Meghalaya, several feared trapped

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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