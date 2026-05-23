/China coal mine blast kills 82 in Shanxi, 9 still missing as rescue efforts continue

At least 82 people have been killed in a coal mine blast in northern China’s Shanxi province, while nine others remain missing, according to Chinese state media.

State news agency Xinhua reported that the explosion took place at the Liushenyu Coal Mine operated by the Tongzhou Group in Shanxi Province. The blast occurred at 7:29 pm local time on Friday (May 22), when 247 workers were reportedly underground and on duty. “Reporters learned from the scene of the gas explosion at the Liushenyu Coal Mine of the Tongzhou Group in Shanxi Province that the accident has resulted in 82 deaths,” Xinhua said.

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Rescue operations are continuing at the site as emergency workers search for survivors and attempt to reach those still trapped underground. Authorities have not yet confirmed the condition of the missing miners. Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered that “no effort” be spared in treating the injured and carrying out search and rescue work, according to state media reports. He also directed authorities to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure accountability for those responsible.