/Four dead, 90 workers trapped underground after coal mining accident in Northern China; rescue operations underway

At least four workers died, and 90 others remained trapped underground after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were detected at a coal mine in northern China, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The accident occurred late on Friday (May 22) night at the Liushenyu Coal Mine in Shanxi Province, one of China’s most important coal-producing regions. Officials said a total of 247 miners were underground when the incident happened. Rescue teams managed to bring 157 workers safely to the surface, but four miners later died.

Among the 90 workers still trapped underground, 16 were reported to be in critical condition as emergency rescue operations continued. Shanxi Province is widely regarded as the coal-mining capital of China and plays a key role in powering the country’s industrial economy. China remains the world’s largest consumer of coal and also the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, despite rapidly expanding its renewable energy infrastructure in recent years. Although mining safety standards in China have improved significantly over the past few decades, accidents continue to occur regularly in the coal industry, where safety enforcement and operational standards are often criticised as inadequate.

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