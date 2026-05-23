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Four dead, 90 workers trapped underground after coal mining accident in Northern China; rescue operations underway

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 23, 2026, 04:33 IST | Updated: May 23, 2026, 05:07 IST
Four dead, 90 workers trapped underground after coal mining accident in Northern China; rescue operations underway

For representative purpose only Photograph: (Unsplash)

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Four miners died, and 90 remained trapped underground after a carbon monoxide accident at a coal mine in China’s Shanxi Province

At least four workers died, and 90 others remained trapped underground after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were detected at a coal mine in northern China, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The accident occurred late on Friday (May 22) night at the Liushenyu Coal Mine in Shanxi Province, one of China’s most important coal-producing regions. Officials said a total of 247 miners were underground when the incident happened. Rescue teams managed to bring 157 workers safely to the surface, but four miners later died.

Among the 90 workers still trapped underground, 16 were reported to be in critical condition as emergency rescue operations continued. Shanxi Province is widely regarded as the coal-mining capital of China and plays a key role in powering the country’s industrial economy. China remains the world’s largest consumer of coal and also the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, despite rapidly expanding its renewable energy infrastructure in recent years. Although mining safety standards in China have improved significantly over the past few decades, accidents continue to occur regularly in the coal industry, where safety enforcement and operational standards are often criticised as inadequate.

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Shanxi Province is widely known as the heart of China’s coal-mining industry. China remains the world’s largest consumer of coal and the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, even as it rapidly expands renewable energy projects. Although mining safety standards in China have improved over the years, accidents continue to occur regularly in the coal sector, where weak enforcement of safety measures remains a major concern. Carbon monoxide levels ‘exceeded limits’ in the mine, according to the state-run news agency. The cause of the accident is under investigation, Xinhua reported.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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