/'Go home to mom. Take him to mommy', says Trump to protestor during NYC event | WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 22) was disrupted during his rally in New York. “Take him home to mummy,” Trump said. “You know what he doesn’t say is his mum’s watching on television right now and she’s loving it.” Trump held a rally in Suffern, New York, on Friday as he sought to energise Republicans ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking at Rockland Community College, Trump focused largely on economic issues and Republican victories but repeatedly drifted into attacks on Democrats, voter policies, and social issues. The president mocked a recent report released by the Democratic National Committee analysing the party’s 2024 election defeat.

Referring to Democrats as ‘Dumocrats’, Trump claimed the report cost $10 million. Trump also highlighted several recent Republican victories, including races in Louisiana, Kentucky, and Georgia involving candidates aligned with his political movement. Celebrating one of the outcomes, Trump told supporters: “We knocked out somebody in Georgia, Raffensperger. We knocked him out.” At least three protesters were removed by police during the rally.

Trump pushes economic message

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Although the event was promoted as an economy-focused speech, Trump frequently moved between topics, including voter identification laws, crime in American cities, transgender athletes, and criticism of former President Joe Biden. At one point, Trump complained about toiletries being locked behind security cases in pharmacies and also joked with the audience about what nickname he should use for Biden. Eventually returning to economic policy, Trump defended Republican tax cuts and accused Democrats of opposing them. “I cut your taxes, cut the taxes on workers, families, small businesses, who are the soul of this state,” Trump said. Listing provisions from the tax law, he added, “These are all Republican tax cuts. The Democrats voted against every one of these tax cuts.”

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Trump revisits Cognitive Test claims

During the speech, Trump once again spoke about taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a commonly used screening tool designed to identify early signs of cognitive decline. Trump incorrectly described the assessment as an intelligence test and repeated his claim that he had ‘aced’ it. As he has done at previous events, Trump described what he said was a difficult math-related question from the test. “Toward the end, like they had a question like: ‘Pick a number, sir, any number’. ‘Okay, 203 times nine, divide by two. Add on 1,324. Subtract 1292. Sir. Multiply it out one more time. By 19. What is the answer, sir?’ And I got it right.” He also claimed: “One doctor said, ‘I’ve been doing this test for 20 years. I’ve never seen anybody ace it’.”

Familiar stories and campaign attacks

Trump also revisited several stories and talking points he has repeated at past rallies, including criticism of transgender athletes, comments about global leaders, and discussions about prescription drug prices. At one point, he shared an anecdote about a friend discussing the cost of GLP-1 weight-loss medication. “A friend of mine who’s very fat called me,” Trump said.