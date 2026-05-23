/Chinese military officer posed as waitress to spy on US delegation during Beijing visit? Here's what we know

Jennifer Zeng, an independent blogger, has accused China of secretly monitoring the American delegation during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing by allegedly using disguised personnel to spy on foreign dignitaries and technology executives. In a series of social media posts, Zeng claimed that a server positioned directly behind billionaire Elon Musk during a Beijing state banquet was actually a highly decorated active-duty Chinese military officer. This is not the first time Zeng has made espionage-related allegations against Beijing. In 2023, she claimed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. According to Zeng, China’s ‘purpose was to frame India, creating discord between India and the West’.

Allegations about the Beijing State banquet

Zeng shared images online showing two women serving at the CCP-hosted banquet for Trump, claiming photographs of the same women ‘in uniform’ were circulating widely on Chinese social media platforms. In another post, she alleged that a waitress standing behind Musk in one of the banquet photographs was Major Cheng Cheng, whom she described as an elite battalion commander involved in drafting operational manuals for China’s military ceremonies. In a third post, Zeng wrote, “I think Cheng Cheng had a gun or something under her red dress.” WION could not independently verify the claims made by Zeng. The Chinese government has also not officially responded to the specific allegations.

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Concerns over Chinese espionage

Despite the lack of official confirmation, security experts have frequently warned about China’s long history of alleged espionage activities targeting Western governments, political figures, and corporate executives. One of the most widely discussed cases involved Fang Fang, who was accused of operating a suspected honeypot network targeting American politicians in California.