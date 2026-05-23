/World’s largest military airshow RIAT cancelled amid Iran war tensions

The Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), one of the world’s largest military and defence airshows, has been cancelled due to ongoing military operations connected to the Iran conflict, organisers announced on Friday (May 22). The event had been scheduled to take place from July 17 to 19 at RAF Fairford in southwest England. The active Royal Air Force base is also used by the United States Air Force and typically attracts more than 150,000 visitors annually.

In a statement posted on its website, RIAT organisers said, “This has not been an easy decision. It follows extensive discussions with the Royal Air Force and the United States Air Force regarding uncertainty over access to RAF Fairford, given the ongoing situation in the Middle East.” The cancellation comes amid rising tensions surrounding the use of British military bases by US forces during operations linked to the Iran war. The issue has reportedly created friction between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.

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In March, Starmer said that Britain would permit limited use of its bases by American forces but would not directly participate in offensive strikes against Iran. British defence analyst Francis Tusa said preparations for the annual airshow require RAF Fairford to remain occupied for several weeks. The base is currently leased by the US Air Force. “It is an indication that there is no guarantee that the potential for further Iran conflict will be over by July,” Tusa said. “Every week that the B-52s and B-1s did not go home has raised questions about RIAT.”

Organisers reiterated that cancelling the event was ‘not an easy decision’ and followed consultations with the US Air Force over uncertainty surrounding access to RAF Fairford amid ongoing tensions involving Iran. Visitors who have already purchased tickets will be able to choose between receiving a refund, transferring tickets to next year’s event, or donating the amount to the RAF Charitable Trust.